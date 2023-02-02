Man badly wounded following shooting, Phoenix Police say

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Feb. 2.

The shooting, according to officials, happened in the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Officers were called out to the area at around 7:08 p.m.

"Officers currently have one adult male detained while this investigation continues. The man's involvement is not fully known at this time and may not be determined until further investigation is completed by detectives," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say they are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

