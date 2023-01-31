Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman who was jogging, Peoria Police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A Phoenix man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a woman who was jogging on a Peoria trail.

On Jan. 28, 27-year-old Steven Ryan Michael reportedly came up behind a woman jogging on Skunk Creek Trail near 75th Avenue and Bell Road and threw her to the ground.

He "got on top of her and sexually abused her. The victim aggressively fought Steven, and was able to get away to call 911," police said.

Michael was found near where the alleged incident happened and was arrested. He was booked into jail on suspicion of several felony counts, including, sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Anyone who witnessed this, or has more information, is asked to call Det. Koerner with the Peoria Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at 623-773-8874.

