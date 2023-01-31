3-year-old Apache Junction boy dies from fentanyl overdose

A toddler has died after police say he ingested fentanyl over the weekend at a home in Apache Junction.

According to police, the 3-year-old boy ingested at least one fentanyl pill on Jan. 29 near Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue.

The boy was taken to the hospital by his family and was treated with Narcan before being airlifted to a different hospital.

"Unfortunately, the 3-year-old boy's respiratory system shut down after issues of brain swellings and stroke symptoms, and he ultimately was put on life support before he died," Apache Junction Police said.

No arrests have been made at this time, however, the incident is an ongoing criminal investigation.

