Ahwatukee shooting: Search continues for suspects following incident near high school

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting in Ahwatukee.

According to police, officers received several calls of shots fired at a gas station in the area of 44th Street and Ray Road.

"One person was injured by gunfire and transported to the hospital," read a portion of the brief statement we received from police.

The incident happened just down the street from Mountain Pointe High School, which is one of two high schools serving the Ahwatukee area. According to Phoenix City Councilmember Sal DiCiccio, the school is on lockdown. Two suspects are reportedly outstanding.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

