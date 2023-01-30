Phoenix officers seen on video hitting, kicking man will not be charged: attorney's office

Two Phoenix Police officers seen on video hitting and kicking a suspect inside a convenience store will not be charged.

The incident happened on Oct. 27 of last year at a QuikTrip convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after police say a 38-year-old Harry Denman shot at the officers' patrol car.

"Surveillance video showed as the patrol car starts to back out of the parking space to respond to a call for service, the man pulls out a handgun. A shot goes off and into the ground. The man then points the handgun at the officers in their car and fires one more shot. The bullet struck the patrol car's spotlight and went into the driver's side ‘A’ pillar. The man then runs into the occupied store, still holding the firearm," stated officials in their critical incident report.

Body camera video shows officers rushing into the store with their guns drawn, ordering Denman to the ground. Denman put his hands in the air and was taken into custody by the officers.

One of the clerks from the store recorded video of the arrest, which shows two officers stomping on Denman's head as he was getting down on the ground. At another point, you could see them hit Denman with their guns.

Denman was transported to an area hospital before being booked into jail.

Two Phoenix Police officers seen on video hitting and kicking a suspect inside a convenience store will not be charged, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Jan. 30.

After the incident, the Phoenix Police Department recommended that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office charge Officers Eddie Becerra and Nicholas Beck.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says a grand jury declined to indict Becerra.

"After a careful review of all the facts and evidence in the case, the office determined that the actions taken by Officer Eddie Becerra warranted a criminal charge," MCAO said in a statement. "Prosecutors presented the case to a Maricopa County Grand Jury on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The presentation included body worn camera footage, surveillance video provided by the convenience store, and a video recorded by a bystander. The Grand Jury declined to issue an indictment."

MCAO did not pursue charges against Beck, saying they were unlikely to get a conviction.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Arizona Headlines