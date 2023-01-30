Suspect shot, killed by police in Goodyear

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Goodyear that left a suspect dead and a man critically injured.

Goodyear Police say the incident began just after 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near Centerra and Estrella Parkway.

When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The armed suspect fled the apartment complex on foot. He was seen by officers walking toward an empty car near 152nd and Van Buren.

"He did not comply with commands to stop and drop the gun and at that time, one officer fired their duty weapon," Goodyear Police spokeswoman Lisa Berry said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified. No officers were hurt.

Van Buren between Bullard and Estrella Parkway is closed due to the investigation.

