Buckeye ambulance stolen by woman recovered, police say

A woman is accused of stealing an ambulance from the Buckeye Valley Fire District on Sunday.

Police say it was stolen in the morning from the hospital near 92nd Avenue and Thomas Road. That's where Banner Estrella Medical Center is located.

Officers pulled over the driver of the ambulance near 10th Place and Indian School Road and say 28-year-old Alejandra Dejesus Rocha was driving it. The ambulance was returned to the fire department.

Nothing was taken from the vehicle and no one was hurt.

It's unclear why the ambulance was taken in the first place.