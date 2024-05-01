Students enjoy newly opened planetarium at a Fountain Hills elementary school

McDowell Mountain Elementary School students are shooting for the stars as they enjoy their newly opened planetarium.

Stepping into another world, and another galaxy, these kids are in for quite a treat. It's a first-of-its-kind school planetarium just inside the library at McDowell Mountain Elementary.

"We thought this would be a great way to spend our money where the kids learn and use it for educational purposes," said Robin Bratcher, co-chair of Fountain Hills Unified School District parent-teacher organization (PTO).

The planetarium itself cost $100,000. Part of that funding came from the school's PTO.

"A volunteer effort. On our PTO board, we have 12 amazing moms that all work and volunteer their time. We brought the idea to the board and all voted unanimously," Bratcher said.

The rest was provided by an Arizona couple, Peter Conti and his wife.

"My wife and I think it’s important to support the school district and when I saw the concept art we knew we had to do it because it is just so cool and so good for the kids and the district itself," Conti said.

The smiles on the kids’ faces make it all worth it.