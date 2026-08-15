Casa Grande bar shooter sought; Hurricane Lala to hit 75 mph winds | Nightly Roundup

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From a smoke shop raid in Gila River, to deadly Valley crashes, and a hurricane threatening Hawaii, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

1. House party turns deadly in Goodyear

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2. ICE arrests 3 at smoke shop

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3. Passenger dies in Phoenix rollover crash

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4. Suspect at large after deadly shooting at Casa Grande bar

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5. Hurricane Lala threatens Hawaii with 75 mph winds, heavy rain

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