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Casa Grande bar shooter sought; Hurricane Lala to hit 75 mph winds | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 15, 2026 6:28 PM MST
Published August 15, 2026 6:28 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a smoke shop raid in Gila River, to deadly Valley crashes, and a hurricane threatening Hawaii, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 15, 2026. 

1. House party turns deadly in Goodyear

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Goodyear house party shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured
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Goodyear house party shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

One man is dead and another was injured following an overnight shooting at a house party in Goodyear.

2. ICE arrests 3 at smoke shop

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ICE agents arrest 3 people at Gila River Indian Community smoke shop
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ICE agents arrest 3 people at Gila River Indian Community smoke shop

ICE agents arrested three people at a metro Phoenix smoke shop on Saturday.

3. Passenger dies in Phoenix rollover crash 

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Deadly Phoenix crash ejects 4 people after car flees police
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Deadly Phoenix crash ejects 4 people after car flees police

Four people were ejected in a rollover crash near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix following an earlier gun call.

4. Suspect at large after deadly shooting at Casa Grande bar

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1 dead, 1 on the run after argument leads to fatal shooting at Casa Grande bar
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1 dead, 1 on the run after argument leads to fatal shooting at Casa Grande bar

MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Casa Grande police say 21-year-old Tristen Lee Alvarez is armed and dangerous after killing a man outside a bar early Saturday.

5. Hurricane Lala threatens Hawaii with 75 mph winds, heavy rain

Hurricane Lala threatens Hawaii with 75 mph winds, heavy rain
Hurricane Lala threatens Hawaii with 75 mph winds, heavy rain

Hurricane Lala threatens Hawaii with 75 mph winds, heavy rain

Hurricane Lala is moving toward Hawaii's Big Island with wind speeds reaching 75 mph. FOX Weather's Katie Byrne has more as Hawaii braces for the rare storm. 

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Arizona heat wave: Temperatures set to surge to 115
Arizona heat wave: Temperatures set to surge to 115

Arizona heat wave: Temperatures set to surge to 115

Arizona faces a major heat wave next week with high temperatures rising between 110 and 115 degrees. FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has more as we approach more severe heat. 

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