1 dead following north Phoenix shooting: PD

By
Published  July 28, 2025 9:25pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened near the major intersection of 16th Street and Union Hills Drive, and one person has been detained.

The Brief

    • 1 person is dead following a shooting in north Phoenix.
    • The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near 14th Street and Wescott Drive.
    • "Officers have detained one adult male on the scene," a police statement read.

PHOENIX - Police say they are investigating a shooting at a north Phoenix neighborhood on July 28 that left one person dead.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened in the area of 14th Street and Wescott Drive. Per a statement, officers arrived at the scene at around 7:45 p.m., following reports of a shooting.

What they're saying:

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the man deceased," read a portion of the statement. "Officers have detained one adult male on the scene."

What's next:

Officials say detectives are starting their investigation.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from statements released by the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNorth PhoenixNews