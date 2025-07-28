1 dead following north Phoenix shooting: PD
PHOENIX - Police say they are investigating a shooting at a north Phoenix neighborhood on July 28 that left one person dead.
What we know:
Phoenix Police say the shooting happened in the area of 14th Street and Wescott Drive. Per a statement, officers arrived at the scene at around 7:45 p.m., following reports of a shooting.
What they're saying:
"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the man deceased," read a portion of the statement. "Officers have detained one adult male on the scene."
What's next:
Officials say detectives are starting their investigation.