Measles: Multiple new cases reported in Maricopa County

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The Brief Seven new measles cases were reported in Maricopa County. This brings the total of measles cases this year to 21. This is "significantly higher" than the annual average, says Maricopa County Health. The department provides two exposure sites where the virus could have spread in Tempe and Surprise.



Health officials in Maricopa County say they have found new measles cases within the county.

By the numbers:

Per a statement released July 17, seven new cases have been identified, bringing the total of measles cases in 2026 up to 21.

"This is significantly higher than the annual average of one case per year for the last 30 years," officials wrote.

Dig deeper:

Public Health officials listed two places where people may have been exposed to measles:

Tempe Marketplace on Monday, July 6, from 5:00-8:30 p.m.

Walmart in Surprise on Sunday, July 12, from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

"The continued spread of measles highlights the ongoing risk of local transmission during this outbreak, and the importance of vaccination and early symptom recognition," a portion of the statement reads.

What you can do:

If you were at a location at the time of exposure, health officials advise reviewing vaccination records, monitoring for signs of sickness and contacting your healthcare provider, especially if you are already experiencing symptoms.

Measles is preventable with 2 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

What to Look For:

Early signs of measles can start with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red and watery eyes. Days after initial symptoms, a rash can develop which spreads throughout the body.

Symptoms of measles can show up 7–21 days after being exposed.