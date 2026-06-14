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Iran peace deal reached; Mesa man accused of threatening neighbor | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 14, 2026 5:44 PM MST
Published June 14, 2026 5:44 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a peace deal being signed, ending the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, to a Mesa neighbor dispute ending in a man's arrest, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, June 14, 2026.

1.  "Peace deal" reached with Iran, ending months-long war

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US-Iran war ends: How peace deal impacts Strait of Hormuz, nuclear program
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US-Iran war ends: How peace deal impacts Strait of Hormuz, nuclear program

The United States and Iran officially reached a peace accord on Sunday and all military operations between the two nations will end immediately.

2. Ongoing dispute with neighbor ends in Mesa man's arrest

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Man accused of threatening Mesa neighbor with bow and arrow
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Man accused of threatening Mesa neighbor with bow and arrow

Mesa police arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly threatened a neighbor with a bow and arrow following a dispute.

3. Bystanders pull unconscious man from Phoenix canal

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Bystanders pull unconscious man from Phoenix canal in midnight rescue
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Bystanders pull unconscious man from Phoenix canal in midnight rescue

 

4. Family Reunification Day honors parents and children reunited from foster care

Family Reunification Day honors parents and children reunited from foster care
Family Reunification Day honors parents and children reunited from foster care

Family Reunification Day honors parents and children reunited from foster care

For parents with children placed in foster care, reunification can takes moths to years, and when it does happen it's an emotional moment. FOX 10 Photojournalist Undrell Maholmes was there for the 13th annual Family Reunification Day.

5. Animal shelter working to help dogs during peak summer season

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Scottsdale animal rescue groups call for volunteers as shelter hits full capacity
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Scottsdale animal rescue groups call for volunteers as shelter hits full capacity

The Love Pup Foundation is operating at full capacity while working to provide microchipping, health management, and air-conditioned housing for dogs left on the streets across Scottsdale.

A look at your weather

Monsoon moisture brings rain to high country while Phoenix hits 110
Monsoon moisture brings rain to high country while Phoenix hits 110

Monsoon moisture brings rain to high country while Phoenix hits 110

Phoenix reached 110 degrees as monsoonal moisture brought rain, wet roads, and cooler temperatures to high country areas like Flagstaff and Sedona.  FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the rain chances Sunday evening. 

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