Iran peace deal reached; Mesa man accused of threatening neighbor | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a peace deal being signed, ending the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, to a Mesa neighbor dispute ending in a man's arrest, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, June 14, 2026.
1. "Peace deal" reached with Iran, ending months-long war
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The United States and Iran officially reached a peace accord on Sunday and all military operations between the two nations will end immediately.
2. Ongoing dispute with neighbor ends in Mesa man's arrest
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Mesa police arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly threatened a neighbor with a bow and arrow following a dispute.
3. Bystanders pull unconscious man from Phoenix canal
4. Family Reunification Day honors parents and children reunited from foster care
For parents with children placed in foster care, reunification can takes moths to years, and when it does happen it's an emotional moment. FOX 10 Photojournalist Undrell Maholmes was there for the 13th annual Family Reunification Day.
5. Animal shelter working to help dogs during peak summer season
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The Love Pup Foundation is operating at full capacity while working to provide microchipping, health management, and air-conditioned housing for dogs left on the streets across Scottsdale.
A look at your weather
Phoenix reached 110 degrees as monsoonal moisture brought rain, wet roads, and cooler temperatures to high country areas like Flagstaff and Sedona. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the rain chances Sunday evening.
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