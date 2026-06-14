Iran peace deal reached; Mesa man accused of threatening neighbor | Nightly Roundup

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From a peace deal being signed, ending the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, to a Mesa neighbor dispute ending in a man's arrest, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, June 14, 2026.

1. "Peace deal" reached with Iran, ending months-long war

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2. Ongoing dispute with neighbor ends in Mesa man's arrest

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3. Bystanders pull unconscious man from Phoenix canal

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4. Family Reunification Day honors parents and children reunited from foster care

5. Animal shelter working to help dogs during peak summer season

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