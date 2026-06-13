Morning gunfire inside south Phoenix home leaves 3 shot

The Brief Phoenix police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road that left three people injured. First responders discovered one woman and two men inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Fire crews provided emergency medical aid at the scene, but the victims' conditions and suspect details remain unknown.



A Saturday morning shooting in south Phoenix has left three people injured and sparked an active police investigation, authorities confirmed.

Police tape off a south Phoenix home in the Fremont Heights neighborhood, where three people were shot on June 13, 2026.

What we know:

Phoenix police officers rushed to a home near 500 W. Darrow Street — located near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road — at around 9 a.m. following reports of shots fired.

Upon entering the South Mountain Village residence, first responders discovered three adult victims suffering from gunshot injuries: two men and a woman.

Fire personnel quickly arrived at the scene to provide emergency medical treatment to the three victims.

Phoenix Police remained on scene Saturday afternoon, eight hours after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The severity of their injuries and their current conditions have not yet been made public. Details regarding a potential suspect, arrests or what triggered the violent dispute remain highly scarce.

What You Should Know:

Phoenix Police say the scene has been secured.

This is a developing situation. Stay with FOX 10 for updates as this story unfolds.