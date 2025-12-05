Arizona weather forecast: Cool weekend ahead before big warm up next week

The Brief Friday's Valley forecast will see chilly morning temps and a daytime high in the upper-60s. We'll stay sunny and cool through the weekend. A warming pattern will raise temperatures well above average next week.



Happy Friday! Our Friday forecast is calling for a daytime high of around 67 degrees under sunny skies. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Morning temperatures have been chilly for areas east of Phoenix with a freeze warning expiring at 9:00 a.m. for sub-freezing readings.

This Weekend:

The Valley will remain dry with sunshine heading into the weekend. Saturday is looking at a high around 69 degrees with Sunday at a high of around 72 degrees. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s.

Next Week:

Temperatures will begin to warm well above average under a ridge of high pressure that will bring temperatures near the 80s by next week!! Overnight lows will also be warmer under this ridge with readings in the 50s expected. It will be dry and calm for the state this weekend heading into next week with no major weather expected.

