Man accused of deadly 2024 double shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police have arrested a suspect accused of a double shooting in Phoenix nearly two years ago that left a man dead and a woman hurt.
The backstory:
The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2024, near Black Canyon Highway and Hazelwood Street.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital where the man died. He has since been identified as 62-year-old Willie Earl Dodd. The woman's injuries were non-life-threatening.
At the time of the shooting, police say they interviewed several witnesses, but no suspects were found.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital where the man later died.
Update:
On. Dec. 9, police said 47-year-old Gary Cole Jr. was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any details on what led up to the shooting.
Map of area where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department and a FOX 10 report on Jan. 16, 2024.