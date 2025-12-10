Man accused of deadly 2024 double shooting in Phoenix

The Brief On Jan. 15, 2024, a man and a woman were found shot near Black Canyon Highway and Hazelwood Street. One of the victims, 62-year-old Willie Earl Dodd, died at the hospital. On Dec. 9, police said 47-year-old Gary Cole Jr. had been arrested in connection with the shooting.



Police have arrested a suspect accused of a double shooting in Phoenix nearly two years ago that left a man dead and a woman hurt.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2024, near Black Canyon Highway and Hazelwood Street.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital where the man died. He has since been identified as 62-year-old Willie Earl Dodd. The woman's injuries were non-life-threatening.

At the time of the shooting, police say they interviewed several witnesses, but no suspects were found.

Update:

On. Dec. 9, police said 47-year-old Gary Cole Jr. was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details on what led up to the shooting.

Map of area where the shooting happened