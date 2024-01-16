Man dead, woman hurt following Phoenix double shooting

A double shooting late Monday night in Phoenix left a man dead and a woman injured.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Jan 15 near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital where the man later died.

The woman's injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

No identities were released.

"Several witnesses were interviewed, and the scene was processed for any evidence," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. "The suspect(s) remains outstanding. Details about what led up to the incident remain part of the ongoing investigation."

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of area where the shooting happened