Kyrene de la Sierra: District governing board to discuss school's temporary campus closure

The Brief Kyrene School District's governing board will discuss issues related to the temporary closure of Kyrene de la Sierra's campus during a meeting. A roofing project is underway at the campus. Students will not return to the campus until after the October break.



An East Valley school district's governing board is set to discuss the recently-announced temporary closure of one of their elementary school campuses.

What we know:

According to the district's website, officials will provide update on the roofing project at Kyrene de la Sierra during the meeting, including "progress to date and anticipated next steps."

"An overview will be shared regarding the continuation of learning for Sierra students to ensure instructional continuity throughout the project period," read a portion of the meeting agenda.

The backstory:

On Aug. 3, Kyrene officials announced that they are closing the campus of Kyrene de la Sierra, starting on Aug. 4, due to air quality concerns.

"Multiple air quality tests conducted over the weekend inside the school indicated elevated particulate levels. This does not mean the particulates are harmful or even that the levels are harmful. However, official results of the air quality tests will take 5-7 days, and we will not take any risks with staff and student health," read a portion of the notice.

School officials say regardless of results from the air quality tests, students will not return to campus until after fall break. The school's fall break is set to start on Monday, September 29, and end on Friday, October 10.

"Sometimes when you have poor air quality in schools, it can increase absenteeism for students and staff if they're always sick, especially vulnerable people, like people with asthma," said Joanna Strother with the American Lung Association.

Big picture view:

Per district officials, non-preschool students at Kyrene de la Sierra will be relocated to the shared campus of Kyrene de los Cerritos Leadership Academy and Kyrene Altadeña Middle School, starting on Aug. 11. Preschool students, meanwhile, will be relocated to Kyrene de la Esperanza Elementary School.

What you can do:

The meeting can be watched online, as the district is livestreaming it.