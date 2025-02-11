Aaron Gunches execution date set; differing accounts on what led up to Tempe crash | Nightly Roundup

Scottsdale Airport crash latest | FOX 10 Headlines 2/11/25
PHOENIX - From the latest on the deadly Scottsdale Airport crash to when an Arizona man will be executed for killing his girlfriend's ex-husband, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
1. Death warrant issued for Arizona murderer
An execution date has been set for Aaron Gunches, a man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend's ex-husband over two decades ago.
2. Latest on deadly Scottsdale plane crash
Federal investigators have now taken over the crash site at Scottsdale Airport where a pilot died Monday afternoon. We're hearing from an aviation expert who says the crash could have been much worse.
3. Man hurt in apartment incident involved in Tempe car crash
Tempe and Phoenix Police officials gave differing accounts on what led up to the crash, which happened in the area of Priest Drive and Warner Road.
4. Man connected to Alicia Navarro sentenced in separate case
A Montana man who had a connection with a formerly missing woman out of Arizona has been sentenced for possessing child sex abuse material, according to officials with the Montana Attorney General's Office.
5. "Uncommon" rattlesnake bite incident reported
A man from Eloy has become the first rattlesnake bite case treated by Banner Health in 2025. Officials with the health system say it's uncommon for them to see rattlesnake bites this early on in the year.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Our weather pattern begins to shift today with cooler air settling across the state for the next several days.