Dramatic moment captured on dashcam video; Prosecutors seek death in Mercedes Vega case | Nightly Roundup

Man accused of hour-long violent crime spree in the Valley; a new era begins for Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

1. Dashcam captures dramatic moment in Scottsdale

Newly released video shows the moment a Tesla drove into opposing traffic, triggering a chain-reaction crash that sent a dump truck into another car and then a wall.

Big picture view:

The crash happened on Dec. 2 near 74th Street and Cactus Road in Scottsdale. Both the drivers of the Tesla and dump truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

2. AZ murder suspects could face the death penalty

Maricopa County Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against two people who are accused of murdering Mercedes Vega.

What they're saying:

"I believe the death penalty is an appropriate sentencing consideration for the jury for these two defendants," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, in a statement released today.

3. Man accused of violent crime spree across Phoenix

Court documents are revealing details surrounding a man who is accused of a series of armed carjacking and robberies across Phoenix.

The backstory:

36-year-old Johnny Valdez (pictured) is facing 16 charges, including aggravated assault and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. The alleged crimes happened within the span of an hour, according to police.

4. A new era for Sky Harbor Airport

For the first time ever, Asia is just one direct flight away from Phoenix with the start of Taiwan-based China Airline's flight between Sky Harbor and Taoyuan Airport in Taipei, the capital of the island country.

By the numbers:

The flights are offered three times a week - Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Tickets begin at under $700.

5. Big food recall issued

(Getty)

A recall has been issued for over 260,000 cases of shredded cheese sold in stores in 31 states, including Arizona, due to contamination worries.

Why you should care:

The recalled shredded cheeses are sold under dozens of brand names at nationwide retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Aldi. The FDA issued a Class II warning for the recall, which refers to a situation in which the "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

