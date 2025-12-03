New jaguar spotted in southern Arizona, 5th documented since 2011

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo by the Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center at the University of Arizona

The Brief A new male jaguar, dubbed "Jaguar #5," was documented in southern Arizona in November by the University of Arizona's Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center. The animal is the fifth jaguar confirmed in Arizona since 2011, with images captured by trail cameras monitored by hundreds of volunteers.



A new jaguar has been spotted for the first time in southern Arizona.

What we know:

Images of the male jaguar were captured in November by the Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center at the University of Arizona. It has been designated "Jaguar #5," as it is the fifth jaguar documented in the state since 2011.

The Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center relies on hundreds of volunteers who set up trail cameras across the state to capture the images and track the elusive cats.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about the other wild cats researchers have found in Arizona.

