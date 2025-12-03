New jaguar spotted in southern Arizona, 5th documented since 2011
Photo by the Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center at the University of Arizona
A new jaguar has been spotted for the first time in southern Arizona.
What we know:
Images of the male jaguar were captured in November by the Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center at the University of Arizona. It has been designated "Jaguar #5," as it is the fifth jaguar documented in the state since 2011.
The Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center relies on hundreds of volunteers who set up trail cameras across the state to capture the images and track the elusive cats.
What you can do:
