2 men killed in Ahwatukee shooting, no arrests made: police

The Brief Two men are dead and one is injured following a late-night shooting incident in Ahwatukee. The incident began off S. 48th St. on Saturday night, with victims later found at the original scene and a nearby fast-food restaurant. Police have not disclosed any information about a suspect or the motive for the shooting.



Phoenix police are investigating a late-night shooting in Ahwatukee that left two men dead on Saturday,

What we know:

Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 22, a shooting was reported near 13000 South 48th Street.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound at the scene. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead by Phoenix fire crews.

Dig deeper:

Two other men were found at a nearby fast food restaurant with gunshot wounds, and were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the men died at the hospital, while the other was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting were not made known. It is unclear if police have a suspect.

The victims' identities were not released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the shooting location.