2 men killed in Ahwatukee shooting, no arrests made: police
AHWATUKEE, Ariz. - Phoenix police are investigating a late-night shooting in Ahwatukee that left two men dead on Saturday,
What we know:
Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 22, a shooting was reported near 13000 South 48th Street.
Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound at the scene. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead by Phoenix fire crews.
Dig deeper:
Two other men were found at a nearby fast food restaurant with gunshot wounds, and were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the men died at the hospital, while the other was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The events leading up to the shooting were not made known. It is unclear if police have a suspect.
The victims' identities were not released.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department