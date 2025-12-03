Break in Grand Canyon water system shuts down overnight hotel stays

The Brief A major break in the Grand Canyon's main water pipeline has forced the park to cancel all overnight hotel stays at the South Rim starting this Saturday. The pipeline issues are causing frustration, with some visitors facing cancellations of long-planned trips, including mule rides to Phantom Ranch. Rooms are still available just one mile away in the town of Tusayan, which has a separate water source and serves as a hub for Grand Canyon tours.



Imagine planning a dream trip, only to have it canceled, year after year. That is the reality for visitors, as the Grand Canyon suffers yet another major pipeline break.

What we know:

The park has been forced to shut down all overnight hotel stays at the South Rim. But just a mile away, it is a different story.

These restrictions and closures, which start Dec. 6, come with frustration and disappointment. But there are options just mere miles away, in the town of Tusayan. Those who work and live in the area hope people won't completely cancel their trip.

Local perspective:

Brenda Pettit Silva has visited the Grand Canyon many times over the decades she's called Arizona home. Years ago, she decided she wanted to take a mule ride with her children down to Phantom Ranch.

"I booked it in 2021 for 2022 and then it got canceled because of the waterline incident that's ongoing," said Silva, an Arizona resident.

That same trip has been rebooked every year since due to cancellations by the park, with the latest cancellation coming down recently for a trip Silva had planned for March.

"So that's where we're at," Silva said. "It's not their fault. The water line is old and it's gonna do what it's gonna do."

Dig deeper:

More reservations are getting canceled for this upcoming weekend within the park due to another break in the pipeline. Overnight hotel accommodations are no longer available, and campers will only be able to do dry camping with no fires.

But a mile south of the South Rim entrance, Tusayan Mayor Clarinda Vail says there are plenty of rooms available in town, where they source their water from a different location.

"They can still come to the Grand Canyon National Park. We're open, they can come stay in Tusayan," Vail said.

The town is even closer to some Grand Canyon adventure options.

"All of the fixed wing, all of the helicopter tours, all the jeep tours, all the tours leave from Tusayan anyways," Vail said. "So a lot of the people when you're here, your stays are already you're coming through here, you're staying here, you're doing a tour from here, so you might as well just be staying here as well."

As for the pipeline itself, an ongoing project to replace it may help prevent these closures in the future.

What they're saying:

"You know they're doing their best, they're really and truly working on it," Silva said.

"They are working very hard and they're nearly finished with replacing that pipeline, so we're hopeful that this will not be a recurring thing like it is right now," Vail added.

What's next:

There is no timeline for when the temporary closures will end. The Transcanyon Pipeline Replacement Project is expected to be complete in 2027.