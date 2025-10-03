Title 9 Sports Grill hosts packed watch party for Mercury WNBA Finals run

The Brief Despite the Phoenix Mercury playing the Las Vegas Aces on the road in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, fans packed Title 9 Sports Grill in Phoenix for a watch party, fueling excitement for the rest of the best-of-seven series. Fans are especially passionate as the Mercury chase their first title since 2014, with the bar owner noting the high turnout is a "testament to women's sports right now and the movement behind that."



The Phoenix Mercury took on the Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Despite the game being on the road, a crowd of Mercury fans gathered at a Phoenix bar Friday night to watch the close contest.

What they're saying:

Fans maintained their excitement heading into Game 2 of the series.

"I love the Mercury. It's really the only women's professional team we have in Phoenix," said Julie Strouss.

"They're passionate and they're strong women and they're not afraid to succeed," added Pam Moreno.

Title 9 Sports Grill hosted a packed watch party for the team.

"To be here at Title 9 actually is really momentous. Actually, if you know what the place stands for and why we're all here, it's really a great place to be," said fan Regan Daniels.

Audrey Corley, owner of Title 9 Sports Grill, commented on the significance of the turnout. "It just it's a testament to women's sports right now and the movement behind that. So I love watching the ladies do what they do and put all the hard work... We're just proud to be a part of it in our way."

The close first game left fans excited about the best-of-seven series.

"Winning the championship. I mean, this will be number four for us. It's big, and we have a whole brand-new team," Strouss said.

The Mercury have not been to the finals since 2021 and haven't won a title since 2014.

"I’m really excited to make it this far. It's been a couple of years since we made it this far, so it's going to be really exciting to watch this game," said Lexi Lopez.

What's next:

Title 9 will be hosting a watch party for every game in the series. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday.