Mercury rally to beat Lynx, advance to WNBA Finals

Published  September 29, 2025 6:45am MST
Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury shows the "This is Finals" T-shirt after the game against the Minnesota Lynx during Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals on September 28, 2025, at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

    • The Phoenix Mercury advanced to the WNBA Finals on Sunday after beating the Minnesota Lynx, 86-81.
    • The Mercury will play either the Las Vegas Aces or the Indiana Fever in the finals.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury are back in the WNBA Finals after they overcame a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Minnesota Lynx.

By the numbers:

Alyssa Thomas led Phoenix with 23 points. Satou Sabally added 21.

Kayla McBride scored 31 for Minnesota, who were playing without Napheesa Collier, who suffered an ankle injury in Game 3.

What's next:

The Mercury will play the winner of the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever series, which is tied 2-2.

The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report.

