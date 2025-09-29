Mercury rally to beat Lynx, advance to WNBA Finals

article

The Brief The Phoenix Mercury advanced to the WNBA Finals on Sunday after beating the Minnesota Lynx, 86-81. The Mercury will play either the Las Vegas Aces or the Indiana Fever in the finals.



The Phoenix Mercury are back in the WNBA Finals after they overcame a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Minnesota Lynx.

By the numbers:

Alyssa Thomas led Phoenix with 23 points. Satou Sabally added 21.

Kayla McBride scored 31 for Minnesota, who were playing without Napheesa Collier, who suffered an ankle injury in Game 3.

What's next:

The Mercury will play the winner of the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever series, which is tied 2-2.