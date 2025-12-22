Mesa man sentenced to 9+ years for Circle K armed robbery

The Brief A judge sentenced Cameron Davis to 9 1/2 years in prison following his guilty plea for an April armed robbery at a Mesa Circle K. Davis, who previously served time for a 2012 armed robbery, was arrested in June while armed with two knives after he threatened to stab a store clerk during a cigarette theft.



A man was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to an armed robbery at a Mesa convenience store earlier this year.

What we know:

Cameron Davis was arrested in June following an investigation into an April robbery at a Circle K. According to police, Davis was stealing cigarettes from behind the counter when he was confronted by an employee. Davis threatened to stab the clerk before fleeing the scene.

When officers apprehended Davis two months later, he was armed with two knives. Court records show Davis is a repeat offender who previously served time for a 2012 armed robbery.

Cameron Davis