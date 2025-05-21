Expand / Collapse search

Sophie Cunningham 'deeply saddened' by rumored affair, Suns call accusation 'delusional'

Published  May 21, 2025 3:44pm MST
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 23: Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after a three-point shot against the New York Liberty during the second half of the first round WNBA playoffs at Grand Canyon University Arena on September 23, 2021 i

The Brief

    • A lawsuit by a disgruntled Phoenix Suns employee makes multiple accusations, including one of a rumored affair between Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein and former Phoenix Mercury player, Sophie Cunningham.
    • Both the Suns and now Cunningham have condemned the accusation, calling it "delusional" and "categorically false."
    • Cunningham, in a statement, said she is "deeply saddened by the recent false accusations."

PHOENIX - A lawsuit from a current Phoenix Suns employee makes multiple claims, including a rumored affair involving a team executive and former Phoenix Mercury player, Sophie Cunningham.

Multiple people, including Cunningham, are now "vigorously condemning" the rumored affair referenced in the document.

What they're saying:

Cunningham, now with the Indiana Fever, publicly responded Wednesday with a statement, saying in part, "I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met."

She says the statements are untrue and extremely hurtful and called out the media that reported on the story without asking her for comment.

The backstory:

The suit was filed by Gene Traylor, the former safety and security director.

In the suit, Traylor says the team retaliated against him for pointing out security threats, and that Vice President of Security Cornelius Craig was hired to get rid of him. 

Traylor accused Craig of telling others that Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein was involved in an affair with Cunningham, a former Mercury player and Suns broadcaster.

That rumor is not the focus of the lawsuit, but was widely circulated on social media.

FOX 10 reached out to both the Suns and Cunningham after the lawsuit was filed, but did not hear back about the allegation. A Suns spokesperson, meantime, told Front Office Sports that the reports are "entirely false and morally reprehensible."

In a statement to FOX 10, the Suns called the suit "delusional and categorically false," saying one of the attorneys in the case has a history of filing "bogus lawsuits."

Suns statement to FOX 10 on lawsuit.

  • Information for this story was gathered from a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Arizona, a statement from the Phoenix Suns, a report from the Associated Press on May 15, 2025 and a statement from Sophie Cunningham. 

