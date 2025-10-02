'Mortgage Matchup Center': PHX Arena gets a new name

The Brief PHX Arena, the home of the Suns and Mercury, will now be called the Mortgage Matchup Center. The Suns and Mercury have agreed to a 10-year naming rights partnership with United Wholesale Mortgage.



The home of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury has been renamed once again.

According to a news release, the Suns, Mercury and United Wholesale Mortgage are in agreement on a 10-year, nearly $115 million naming rights partnership, to name the former PHX Arena as the Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns say the partnership is one of the largest in the NBA and WNBA.

"I’m extremely excited about this partnership as it represents two organizations that have natural alignment and a shared commitment to excellence. Arizona is one of the strongest markets for mortgage brokers and we see a fantastic opportunity through Mortgage Matchup to help consumers better understand the value of having an expert advising them through this process to ensure they get the fastest, easiest and cheapest path to homeownership or a refinance — and greater education will ensure more consumers can take advantage of those benefits," Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement. "The Phoenix Suns and Mercury have a diverse, passionate and engaged fan base in sports that will allow us to make strong connections between mortgage brokers and consumers."

Ishbia is president of UWM. As part of the agreement, Mortgage Matchup will be the official mortgage partner of the Suns, Mercury and Valley Suns.

