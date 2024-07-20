Special Weather Statement issued throughout Phoenix-metro for high winds

article

The National Weather Service sent out a Special Weather Statement for most of the Valley on Saturday evening for high winds.

For parts of the east Valley those warnings expired at 9:15 p.m. and in the west Valley the expiration time was 10:00 p.m.

Dust storms were seen swirling on Arizona Deparment of Transportation traffic cameras and wind gusts were expected to reach as high as 40 mph in some places.

People were advised to seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storms passed by.