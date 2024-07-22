Lake Pleasant boaters retrieve their boats after monsoon chaos over the weekend

Waters were a lot calmer on Monday at Lake Pleasant after chaos broke out when a monsoon rolled through.

Several people were rescued at the lake on Sunday, July 21, after harsh waters from a thunderstorm sunk some boats and sloshed around others.

"I think everybody panicked … With the panic and everything coming so fast, we didn't expect these monsoons. That's one thing you have to watch out for because they come in minutes," Juan Herrera said.

As many in Arizona know, monsoons can be forewarned, but they seem to come out of nowhere and fast, too.

It was no easy task to get a sunken boat out of Lake Pleasant. Herrera was there to help when he got the call.

"My concern was him. So I was like, ‘Oh, is everybody OK?' That's my first baby. I've got a boat myself. I have grandkids, I take everybody out. So I know how devastating it is," he said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office got several calls late Sunday afternoon for water rescues.

"They start to panic, and they don't know what to do and if it comes to it, you have to leave your boat. No boat is worth your life," said MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

MCSO and the Peoria Fire-Medical Department rescued 30 boaters during the high winds, which were estimated to be between 40 and 60 mph.

Boats that were beached or docked were sunk, and now boaters are spending the day getting their boat out of the water.

"We rented a pump and we were pumping it out as we were pushing it in. He was behind, I had the control of the motor and we managed it and got it here," Herrera said.

MCSO says the best thing you can do when out on the water is to wear your life jacket because the elements out here aren't the same as a backyard pool.