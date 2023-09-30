Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
11
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Northern Arizona University plans to launch a medical school amid a statewide doctor shortage

By Associated Press
Published 
Northern Arizona University
Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Northern Arizona University plans to build a new medical school as part of a greater effort to address an ongoing shortage of health care workers in the state, the Arizona Board of Regents announced Friday.

The medical school would be the first in the region and will focus on training aspiring doctors for primary care in rural, underserved and indigenous communities in Arizona.

The university is also proposing pathways for in-state residents who graduate to go on to practice with minimal debt.

The announcement comes three months after Arizona State University released similar plans for its own medical school. The school will be constructed in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

Featured

Arizona State University to create a medical school in response to doctors, nurses shortage
article

Arizona State University to create a medical school in response to doctors, nurses shortage

Arizona State University will establish its own medical school amid an ongoing shortage of health care workers across the state.

ASU officials say the medical school will be funded by private investors, philanthropy, public investment and ASU’s own revenue.

Both schools along with the University of Arizona, are all part of the AZ Healthy Tomorrow initiative. The initiative’s goals include getting Arizona to reach the national average of doctors and nurses per capita and improving health care access for all residents.

University of Arizona officials say the school intends to double the number of doctors graduating from its medical schools and expand its partnership with Banner Health.

The Board of Regents also voted Friday to request $153 million in the fiscal year 2025 state budget toward the initiative.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced at the same meeting a commitment from the state to invest $11 million in the initiative. There is a critical need for qualified health care professionals as more businesses lure people to move to Arizona, she said.