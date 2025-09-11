NAU student accused of distributing child sex abuse material

The Brief A student at Northern Arizona University was arrested for distributing child sexual abuse material. 18-year-old Cooper Rade was arrested on Sept. 8 in Flagstaff. The student was "actively distributing child sexual abuse material to others."



An 18-year-old student at Northern Arizona University was arrested Sept. 8 for distributing child sexual abuse material, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

In April 2025, detectives with the sheriff's office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered that the material was being downloaded by Paulden native, Cooper Rade.

Rade had recently moved from the Paulden area to Flagstaff, to attend NAU.

What they're saying:

With help from the NAU Police Department, a search warrant was served in Flagstaff, seizing several electronic devices where several videos containing the harmful material were found.

Detectives also learned that Rade had been "actively distributing child sexual abuse material to others."

Rade was arrested Sept. 8 and booked on several felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for both possessing and distributing the material.

"The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and its ICAC Task Force partners remain steadfast in their mission to protect children from predators, including by aggressively investigating and pursuing those who produce, possess, and distribute these horrific materials. YCSO detectives thoroughly investigate every one of these serious allegations and appreciate the work of our law enforcement partners in this investigation."

We have reached out to officials with NAU for comment on the matter, and we are waiting for their response.