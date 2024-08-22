NAU shooter Steven Jones released from prison

The Brief Colin Brough, 20, was killed, and three people were hurt in a shooting on the Northern Arizona University campus in October 2015. The gunman, Steven Jones, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault. Jones was sentenced to six years in prison for the shooting. He is now on parole.



The man convicted of a deadly shooting at Northern Arizona University is now out of prison.

The Arizona Department of Corrections confirmed with FOX 10 that Steven Jones was released on Aug. 19. He is now on parole.

Jones was sentenced to six years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault.

Steven Jones in court (file)

In 2015, Jones shot four people, killing Colin Brough and severely wounding three others.

Jones' 2017 murder trial ended in a mistrial. Jones made a plea deal ahead of his second trial in 2020.