NAU shooter Steven Jones released from prison

Updated  August 22, 2024 7:29am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man convicted of NAU shooting released from prison

Steven Jones was sentenced to six years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault. In 2015, Jones shot four people, killing Colin Brough and severely wounding three others.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The man convicted of a deadly shooting at Northern Arizona University is now out of prison.

The Arizona Department of Corrections confirmed with FOX 10 that Steven Jones was released on Aug. 19. He is now on parole.

Jones was sentenced to six years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault.

Steven Jones

Steven Jones in court (file)

In 2015, Jones shot four people, killing Colin Brough and severely wounding three others.

Jones' 2017 murder trial ended in a mistrial. Jones made a plea deal ahead of his second trial in 2020.