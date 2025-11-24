Road rage killings: Father, daughter shot dead in Phoenix

The Brief Quincy Polk, 29, and his 8-year-old daughter, Envy Cardenas, were fatally shot on Nov. 22 near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road after a tailgating incident escalated into a parking lot shooting; the girl's mother and 5-year-old sister were also wounded. The suspect, Tyrone Dee Chilly, is accused of grabbing a gun and firing into Polk's vehicle, where the three children were sitting, and is now being held on multiple charges, including murder. The fatal shooting prompted Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell to issue a warning about the prevalence of road rage, urging drivers with anger problems to leave their guns at home and advising drivers to immediately disengage from aggressive encounters.



The family of Quincy Polk, 29, and his 8-year-old daughter, Envy Cardenas, is planning two funerals after the father and daughter were fatally shot in a road rage incident over the weekend.

The girl’s mother remains hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, and her 5-year-old sister is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg following a parking lot shooting near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road on the afternoon of Nov. 22.

Left: Tyrone Dee Chilly (suspect) Right: Quincy Polk & Envy Cardenas (victims)

What they're saying:

Joesra Martin, the mother and grandmother of the victims, expressed her overwhelming grief as a memorial of candles was set up at the site of the shooting.

"I feel like part of my life is gone. I don't just have one funeral, I got two funerals I gotta prepare for," Martin said.

Court documents state that the shooting followed an alleged tailgating incident that escalated into a physical fight between Polk and Tyrone Dee Chilly. Witnesses told police that Polk's fiancé, Alexis Cardenas, also got involved before the couple returned to their car, where their three daughters were inside.

Chilly is accused of grabbing a gun from his own car, yelling a threat, and firing shots into Polk's vehicle. Polk and 8-year-old Envy suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Alexis Cardenas was shot multiple times, and a 5-year-old daughter was shot once in the leg.

"You already killed my son, you went around and shot the mom, and then you went to the middle and shot my grandbaby," Martin said. "Why would you shoot up a baby?"

Chilly told police he was unaware children were in the car until he saw the mother screaming, "My baby!" and pulling Envy from the rear passenger seat. Chilly now sits in a Maricopa County jail, accused of several charges, including murder.

Big picture view:

The tragedy comes amid heightened awareness of road rage incidents in Arizona. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell addressed the topic in a recent press conference, urging caution.

"Road rage is very prevalent in Arizona. We have far too many people being killed," Mitchell said. "If people are having anger problems, they need to leave their guns at home out of their car. If people encounter an aggressive driver, they need to disengage from that immediately. Don't risk it. Don't get out of your car. It is never, ever worth it."

The shooting reflects a growing trend: A recent AAA survey found that 96% of drivers admitted to engaging in some sort of aggressive driving in the last year.

What you can do:

The family has a GoFundMe set up, and if you'd like to donate, click here.