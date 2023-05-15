Lori Vallow: What's next for 'Doomsday Mom' after she was found guilty of murder? Here's what you should know

On May 12, a jury in Idaho found Arizona mother Lori Vallow guilty of killing two of her kids, in a case that began in late 2019.

Vallow, the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom,’ was found guilty on all six counts she was facing, which include:

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Tylee Ryan

First-degree murder of Tylee Ryan

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of JJ Vallow

First-degree murder of JJ Vallow

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell

Grand theft

As this chapter of legal drama surrounding Vallow comes to a close, here's what you should know about what she could be facing in next.

So, what's next for Vallow?

Now that Vallow has been found guilty, she will be placed in a correctional facility.

According to the Idaho Department of Corrections website, there are nine state-owned prisons in Idaho.

"Some are also held in county jails and when necessary, out-of-state contract facilities," read a portion of the department's website.

The Idaho Department of Corrections' website lists two Women's Correctional Center: South Boise Women's Correctional Center and Pocatello Women's Correctional Center.

According to a spokesperson with the Idaho Department of Corrections, there is a four-to-six-week process to determine which prison Vallow will stay in. She is currently awaiting sentencing at a jail in Madison County.

When will Vallow be sentenced?

Vallow should be sentenced in August 2023.

Before Vallow is sentenced, a judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

According to the Idaho Judicial Branch's website, when a full pre-sentence investigation is ordered, the report must contain the following 11 elements:

Description of the situation surrounding the criminal activity with which the defendant has been charged Defendant's prior criminal record Defendant's social history, including family relationships, marital status, age, interests and activities Defendant's educational background Defendant's employment background, including any military record, and defendant's present employment status and capabilities Residence history of the defendant Defendant's financial status Defendant's health Defendant's sense of values and outlook on life in general Results of any substance abuse evaluation, mental health evaluation, domestic assault and battery evaluation, or psychosexual evaluation Pre-sentence investigator's analysis of the defendant's condition.

The pre-sentence report, according to the Idaho Judicial Branch's website, may recommend incarceration, but it should not contain specific recommendations concerning the following:

Length of incarceration

Imposition of a fine or the amount of a fine

Length of probation

Other matters that are considered to be "within the province of the court."

Will Vallow be sentenced to death?

No.

In March 2023, a judge ruled that Vallow will no longer face the death penalty.

At the time the ruling was made, prosecutors were seeking the death penalty for both Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell. Vallow's attorneys, however, said the death penalty should be taken off the table in her case, as they did not have time to fully review a large amount of evidence that was turned over.

After Vallow's sentenced, it's all over right?

No.

We have reported that officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office intend to extradite Vallow back to Arizona in connection with the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, as well as an alleged conspiracy involving the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Vallow's niece, Melani.

"After the defendant is sentenced and transferred to the Idaho Department of Corrections, at the request of MCAO, the extradition process will begin," read a portion of the statement.

The extradition process, according to the statement, could take several weeks to several months.