Relative of missing children believes attempt on his life is connected to a religious group

It's a twisted story involving missing children, parents wanted for questioning, multiple deaths and the FBI, but now we're learning more.

A relative of 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan believes an attempt on his life is connected to a religious group -- a group their mother, Lori Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, are believed to be a part of.

When Lori Vallow moved Joshua and Tylee to Rexburg, Idaho, we now have court documents revealing Lori's niece followed her not too long after, leaving four children behind about three weeks after someone tried to shoot her ex-husband.

"They're both just innocent and they didn't deserve to be involved in any of this," said Brandon Boudreaux.

Boudreaux came forward two weeks ago after authorities in Idaho started investigating the disappearance of Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow.

Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September 2019.

Boudreaux pleaded for the children's mother Lori to cooperate with the police. His ex-wife is Lori's niece, formerly known as Melani Boudreaux.

Last October, Brandon filed an emergency petition for sole custody of their four kids. He says Melani spent much of her time with Lori and their religious group before mandating a divorce last summer.

Court documents reveal Brandon became concerned over Melani's mental stability based off an attempt on his life and her lack of empathy in the situation.

On October 2, 2019, Gilbert police investigated a shooting at Brandon's home. His Tesla had a bullet hole and a broken window. He says the gunshot missed his head by inches as he passed a parked car. The suspect drove off from the scene.

Three months later, police are still investigating the case, but Brandon believes the shooting, as well as Lori's children missing and her fourth husband's death all connect back to the religious group led by Chad Daybell. He fears for his life and doesn't want to jeopardize the investigation.

"All i could think was someone shooting at me what do I need to do? I need to hit the gas and get out of here."

Did he see the person who fired the shots?

"I'd rather not say on some of that stuff."

Was is it a man or a woman?

"I'd rather not say."

There's a lot to unravel in these documents.

