Documents: Lori Vallow claims she was 'god preparing for second coming of Christ'

FOX 10 has obtained court paperwork regarding a potential divorce for Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing children with ties in Arizona who was last seen in Idaho.

The documents are revealed, as FBI officials confirm a forensic investigation at the home of Chad Daybell, Lori's new husband.

The alleged claims in these documents from February 2019 are disturbing, with claims made by Lori's former husband, Charles.

Charles eventually dismissed the petition in March, and his son has told FOX 10 that Charles wanted to make the marriage work.

In July 2019, Charles was shot and killed, and the investigation into his death at a Chandler home remains open.

Lori, along with the missing children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, witnessed the incident.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow (left) and Tylee Ryan (right)

According to police, Lori's brother, Alex Cox, shot Charles in self defense. Cox has since died.

In an interview with FOX 10's Justim Lum, one of Charles' sons says he doesn't buy the claim of self defense.

“I knew my dad was the most passive person. He hated arguing with people. He’d never been in a fight, he was not an aggressive person in any way. I don’t believe it at all," said the son, in a voice-only interview. The son did not want to be identified.

The son learned of his father's death on the news, and says Lori has stayed mum on the details.

"She couldn’t tell you that there was a shooting?" asked FOX 10's Justin Lum.

"No," the son replied. "She refused to tell us."

In divorce paperwork filed by Charles through his attorney, Charles wanted sole custody of his adopted son, JJ. The father also released disturbing allegations concerning Lori's mental stability.

Lori Vallow (right) and Chad Daybell (left)

Court documents refer to Lori as "Mother" and Charles as "Father". Charles said during a phone call in late January that Lori told him she is a "translated being who cannot taste death sent by god to lead the 144,000 into the Millennium".

"Mother believes that she is receiving spiritual revelations and visions to help her gather and prepare those chosen to live in the New Jerusalem after the Great War as prophesied in the Book of Revelations" read a portion of the documents.

Charles says in the documents that Lori threatened him, telling him she was a God preparing for christ's second coming in July 2020, and if he got in her way, she would murder him.

Now, nearly a year later, authorities want Lori and Daybell to come forward in the search for JJ and Tylee. FBI and Idaho law enforcement have served a search warrant on Friday at Daybell's home in Salem to collect forensic evidence

Charles' son, meanwhile, is struggling to process a twisted investigation.

"I'm terrified for JJ. I’m terrified for Tylee," said the son. "I’m terrified for everyone surrounding them and their safety. I’m terrified for my family’s safety."