No progress despite hundreds of tips on missing Idaho kids

article

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — Police in Idaho say they’ve made no progress despite receiving hundreds of tips about two missing children whose parents aren’t cooperating with authorities.

The Rexburg Police Department has eight officers who are following leads that have come in from across the country in their search to find Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, according to the East Idaho News.

The children haven’t been seen since September.

Rexburg police say the parents, Chad and Lori Daybell, are named as persons of interest because they never reported the kids missing, have repeatedly lied about where their children are — initially saying the boy with special needs was in Arizona — and aren’t cooperating with the investigation.

The Rexburg Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow wanted for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Vallow’s children. (Photo credit: Rexburg Police Department)

“We just strongly feel that if the mom and dad felt like or if they knew that the kids were safe, they would show proof of it, but we have yet to see anything,” said Rexburg Police Captain Gary Hagen.

The couple issued a statement through an attorney last week, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing “allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor.”

Advertisement

The couple married in recent months after both of their spouses died under unusual circumstances earlier this year.

Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead at home in October. Initially thought to be a natural death, Tammy Daybell’s remains have since been exhumed in Utah, where she was buried. Autopsy results are pending.

RELATED: Interactive timeline of the disappearance

Lori Daybell’s former spouse, Charles Vallow was killed in July in Arizona in a confrontation with her brother, Alex Cox. Cox, who died on Dec. 12, said he shot Vallow in self-defense.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City office, the Fremont County Sheriff’s office and police in the Arizona cities of Chandler and Gilbert are also assisting in the case.

If you have any information about this case, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

MORE:

Former friend of missing woman, kids speaks of her complicated marital past, with two husbands dead

Son of woman missing along with new husband, children speaks amidst ongoing search

2 missing kids, parents wanted: What the FBI, several law enforcement agencies are investigating