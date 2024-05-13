Expand / Collapse search

Bodies found in Gilbert; double shooting in Chandler l Morning News Brief

Published  May 13, 2024 10:04am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Two people were found dead inside a Gilbert home, a man is in custody following a double shooting in Chandler, an Arizona woman who poisoned her husband's coffee has been sentenced, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 13.

1. Two people found dead in Gilbert

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road.

2. Chandler double shooting: Man in custody

A man is in custody after a shooting near McQueen and Ocotillo Roads left two people hurt.

3. Woman who poisoned husband's coffee sentenced

An Arizona woman who admitted to poisoning her Air Force husband by pouring bleach into his coffee is reportedly avoiding jail time.

4. Michael Cohen testifies at Trump trial

Donald Trump’s hush money trial entered the fourth week on Monday, with the prosecution’s star witness Michael Cohen finally taking the stand.

5. Pig kidney transplant patient dies

Pig kidney transplant recipient Richard Slayman has died nearly two months after he underwent the procedure. Here’s what’s known about xenotransplantation.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/13/24

Temps are warming up in the Valley as well see a high approaching triple digits.