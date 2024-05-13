Bodies found in Gilbert; double shooting in Chandler l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - Two people were found dead inside a Gilbert home, a man is in custody following a double shooting in Chandler, an Arizona woman who poisoned her husband's coffee has been sentenced, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 13.
1. Two people found dead in Gilbert
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road.
2. Chandler double shooting: Man in custody
A man is in custody after a shooting near McQueen and Ocotillo Roads left two people hurt.
3. Woman who poisoned husband's coffee sentenced
An Arizona woman who admitted to poisoning her Air Force husband by pouring bleach into his coffee is reportedly avoiding jail time.
4. Michael Cohen testifies at Trump trial
Donald Trump’s hush money trial entered the fourth week on Monday, with the prosecution’s star witness Michael Cohen finally taking the stand.
5. Pig kidney transplant patient dies
Pig kidney transplant recipient Richard Slayman has died nearly two months after he underwent the procedure. Here’s what’s known about xenotransplantation.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/13/24
Temps are warming up in the Valley as well see a high approaching triple digits.