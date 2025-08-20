Woman killed in San Tan Valley crash

The Brief A woman died in a two-car crash on Aug. 20 in San Tan Valley. The crash happened at Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road. The woman wasn't identified.



A woman is dead following a crash on Wednesday morning at an intersection in San Tan Valley.

What we know:

The crash happened at Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says two vehicles were involved, and one of the drivers died. The second driver wasn't seriously hurt.

The intersection is closed due to the crash investigation.

What we don't know:

The woman wasn't identified. Details on what led up to the crash are unknown.

