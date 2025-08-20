Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Grand Canyon Country
3
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Woman killed in San Tan Valley crash

By
Updated  August 20, 2025 12:42pm MST
San Tan Valley
FOX 10 Phoenix
1 dead following San Tan Valley crash

1 dead following San Tan Valley crash

A crash involving two cars in the area of Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley has resulted in a woman's death.

The Brief

    • A woman died in a two-car crash on Aug. 20 in San Tan Valley.
    • The crash happened at Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road.
    • The woman wasn't identified.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman is dead following a crash on Wednesday morning at an intersection in San Tan Valley.

What we know:

The crash happened at Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says two vehicles were involved, and one of the drivers died. The second driver wasn't seriously hurt.

The intersection is closed due to the crash investigation.

What we don't know:

The woman wasn't identified. Details on what led up to the crash are unknown.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Pinal County Sheriff's Office

San Tan ValleyTrafficNews