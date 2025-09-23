8-year-old brought loaded gun to San Tan Valley elementary school: sheriff

The Brief Authorities say a third grader brought a loaded 9mm handgun to a San Tan Valley school. The incident happened on Sept. 22 at Copper Basin K-8. A school staff member secured the weapon upon seeing it.



An investigation is underway after authorities say a child brought a loaded gun to an elementary school in San Tan Valley.

What we know:

The incident happened on Sept. 22 at Copper Basin K-8, which is located near Copper Mine Road and Hunt Highway.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says an 8-year-old student brought a loaded 9mm handgun to the school and showed it to friends.

"A school employee saw this occurring and immediately intervened," PCSO said. "The child involved never made any threats to students or staff."

What we don't know:

It's unknown how the student obtained the weapon.

What they're saying:

The Florence Unified School District says the weapon was secured by school staff before deputies arrived.

"Florence Unified School District commends the principal and Copper Basin Elementary staff for their professionalism and composure in addressing this serious situation. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as the investigation continues. Because this is an active investigation and involves a minor, no further details can be shared at this time. We thank our community for their understanding and support," the district said in a statement.

What's next:

The sheriff's office says their investigation is still active, and they are working with the county attorney's office, and the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Map of the school