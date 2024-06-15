1-year-old in extremely critical condition, found unconscious in Phoenix backyard pool
PHOENIX - A one-year-old boy is being taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition after being found unconscious in a backyard pool.
CPR was given to the boy before paramedics arrived, and a Community Assistance Program was on the scene to help the family, according to a release by the fire department.
There is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Phoenix Police Department.
The boy was pulled from a backyard pool near the intersection of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Drowning is the leading cause of death for kids aged 1 to 14, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.