1-year-old in extremely critical condition, found unconscious in Phoenix backyard pool

article

A one-year-old boy is being taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition after being found unconscious in a backyard pool.

CPR was given to the boy before paramedics arrived, and a Community Assistance Program was on the scene to help the family, according to a release by the fire department.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

There is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Phoenix Police Department.

The boy was pulled from a backyard pool near the intersection of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for kids aged 1 to 14, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.