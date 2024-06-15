1-year-old in extremely critical condition, found unconscious in Phoenix backyard pool

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim

1-year-old in extremely critical condition, found unconscious in Phoenix backyard pool

By
Published  June 15, 2024 1:53pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A one-year-old boy is being taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition after being found unconscious in a backyard pool.

CPR was given to the boy before paramedics arrived, and a Community Assistance Program was on the scene to help the family, according to a release by the fire department.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

There is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Phoenix Police Department.

The boy was pulled from a backyard pool near the intersection of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for kids aged 1 to 14, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.