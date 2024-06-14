Man shot while traveling on westbound U.S. 60 in Mesa; suspect in custody

On Friday morning, the right lane of US 60 westbound near Higley was blocked due to a law enforcement situation.

Shortly after the Arizona Department of Transportation made the announcement, the center lane became blocked.

A Nissan sedan was seen with police tape surrounding it. The back window was shot out.

According to the Department of Public Safety, just before 8 a.m. on June 14, a male driver was shot while traveling westbound on U.S. 60 between Power and Higley roads.

"The injured motorist stopped his vehicle on the gravel shoulder and called 911 to report the incident," stated DPS' Raul Garcia, Jr.

A male suspect is in custody. His name was not released.

Garcia says the injured motorist was transported to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Map of the area