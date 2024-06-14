Street racing crackdown operation by Tempe Police begins

article

Tempe Police begin Operation Street Sweep on June 14 to crackdown on illegal street racing in the city.

According to a release, several other Valley law enforcement agencies will partner with Tempe to prioritize making streets safer and ending street racing.

"Street racing isn't acceptable in our community. It's not only deadly for those racing, but for the other people on our roads, whether they are driving, biking or walking," Deputy City Manager Greg Ruiz said.

Operation Silent Night, a two-month operation from March 1 through May 25 led to 277 arrests and 303 charges of street racing. Similar operations have produced arrests in the hundreds.

"This is a 30-day operation. We just came off a three-month operation so that we can continue to coordinate with the East Valley in making sure that all of our communities are safe," Tempe Police Commander Kim Hale said.

In 2023, there were 259 charges of street racing.

What happens during street racing events?

On any given night, groups of racers can take over an intersection, street or neighborhood.

Speeds of more than 85 mph, regularly 20 mph over the speed limit, are the norm at these types of events.

Side events can feature cars doing donuts and burnouts in areas with tons of pedestrians just feet away from the skidding vehicles.

Have people died in these events?

In 2023, there were 50 collisions that resulted in 24 deaths. Speed was determined as a factor in 18 of those crashes.

"As the Tempe Police chief, I am committed to addressing the issue of street racing and its associated crimes. We will take proactive measures, collaborate with local agencies and employ innovative strategies to effectively combat this dangerous activity," Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy said.