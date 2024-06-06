Expand / Collapse search

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office highlights trafficking program's success

Published  June 6, 2024 6:44pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office highlighted recent successes in combating human trafficking in a news conference on June 6.

Back in 2018, it created a partnership with ASU to help educate staff on detecting and investigating human sex trafficking.

Since then, more than 300 members of the sheriff's office have completed the training.

The sheriff's office and university also partnered to create the "Sex Trafficking Behind Bars" course, which has helped identify victims and suspects who are already behind bars.

The program has also been taught to the Yavapai County sheriff's office and the correctional staff members.

Click here for human trafficking resources.
 