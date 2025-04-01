Expand / Collapse search
I-10 closed in both directions due to Marana bus crash

Updated  April 1, 2025 3:47pm MST
Pinal County
    • I-10 is closed in both directions near Marana due to a crash.
    • The crash, according to reports from Tucson, involved a school bus.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say I-10 is closed, in both directions, as a result of a crash in the Marana area.

What we know:

Per a brief statement made to the department's X (formerly Twitter) page, the freeway is closed near Tangerine Road.

In a separate post on X, DPS officials say the crash involved a school bus, and injuries were reported.

Students from Kingman injured

In a statement posted on their website, officials with the Kingman Unified School District said the bus was carrying students and three chaperones when the crash happened. The students were members of Future Business Leaders of America.

"Several students and a staff member have been transported for medical evaluation," read a portion of the statement.

  • Information for this article was gathered from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

