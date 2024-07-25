Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport breaks passenger records

By
Published  July 25, 2024 6:23pm MST
Travel News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport had big May, June

Sky Harbor is not the only option for people in the Phoenix area to get out of town. In fact, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport had a record-breaking couple of months this year. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

MESA, Ariz. - Sky Harbor isn't the only option in town to get out of town. In fact, Mesa is setting new monthly highs in passengers this summer.

May was the busiest month on record for Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and the new data reveals June 2024 was also the busiest June on record, with 158,512 passengers.

"We anticipate [that in] July, we’ll continue to grow," said Ryan Smith with the airport.

Smith said the new multimillion dollar terminal, in addition to having more places to fly, has lead to the growth.

"We continue to talk to other airlines and other destinations, look at opportunities to grow here," said Smith.

Officials say the new terminal allows the airport to expand for the next 10 years, so they hope record after record will keep being broken. Meanwhile, growth is also happening in other areas. Recently, Virgin Galactic announced the completion of their building, where final assembly of space ships will happen.

"Plenty of ample land at Gateway, and we have the workforce, so we are the place to be," said Smith.

For some travelers like Mary Nicholls, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is easier to get to.

"It’s an easy drive. Phoenix, not so much," said Nicholls, who is from Casa Grande. "A friend won’t take you to Phoenix. I don’t care how good a friend you are."

"But you can convince them to take you to Gateway, though?" we asked Nicholls.

"Oh absolutely," Nicholls replied.