New Arizona law could affect your next dental appointment; Trump announces new tariffs | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a new Arizona law that could affect your next dentist trip to new tariffs announced by the Trump administration, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
1. New law allows dental assistants to perform more duties
Featured
A newly signed bill by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs allows dental assistants to fill in for dental hygienists and could bring changes to your next trip to the dentist.
2. President Trump announces broad tariff measures
Featured
Trump has repeatedly called April 2 "Liberation Day," with promises to roll out a set of tariffs that he says will free the U.S. from a reliance on foreign goods.
3. Ohio suspects accused of torturing man in week-long kidnapping
Featured
The six defendants allegedly beat the victim with a metal bat while holding him in an Ohio hotel room for a week.
4. Zelle app shuts down
Featured
With the payment app ending, there are other ways to still use the service for digital transactions.
5. Incident over window seat on airplane sparks social media debate
Featured
An airline flyer said a seat squatter tried to tell her to swap seats with him, but she stood her ground, prompting a social media debate. A travel expert weighs in.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
We're seeing rain in the Valley and snow in the High Country on this Wednesday.