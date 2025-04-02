New Arizona law could affect your next dental appointment; Trump announces new tariffs | Nightly Roundup

article

From a new Arizona law that could affect your next dentist trip to new tariffs announced by the Trump administration, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

1. New law allows dental assistants to perform more duties

Featured article

2. President Trump announces broad tariff measures

Featured article

3. Ohio suspects accused of torturing man in week-long kidnapping

Featured article

4. Zelle app shuts down

Featured article

5. Incident over window seat on airplane sparks social media debate

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight