New Arizona law could affect your next dental appointment; Trump announces new tariffs | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  April 2, 2025 6:17pm MST
PHOENIX - From a new Arizona law that could affect your next dentist trip to new tariffs announced by the Trump administration, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

1. New law allows dental assistants to perform more duties

Dental assistants allowed to perform duties of dental hygienists after passage of new law

A newly signed bill by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs allows dental assistants to fill in for dental hygienists and could bring changes to your next trip to the dentist.

2. President Trump announces broad tariff measures

'It's our turn to prosper': Trump announces 10% baseline tariffs on imports from all countries

Trump has repeatedly called April 2 "Liberation Day," with promises to roll out a set of tariffs that he says will free the U.S. from a reliance on foreign goods.

3. Ohio suspects accused of torturing man in week-long kidnapping

Six Ohio suspects accused of torturing man in weeklong hotel kidnapping: 'Extremely disturbing'

The six defendants allegedly beat the victim with a metal bat while holding him in an Ohio hotel room for a week.

4. Zelle app shuts down

Zelle app shuts down, but here's how you can still send money online

With the payment app ending, there are other ways to still use the service for digital transactions.

5. Incident over window seat on airplane sparks social media debate

Flight passenger says man deliberately squatted in window seat, ignites social media debate

An airline flyer said a seat squatter tried to tell her to swap seats with him, but she stood her ground, prompting a social media debate. A travel expert weighs in.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Scattered rain, snow showers across the state

We're seeing rain in the Valley and snow in the High Country on this Wednesday.

