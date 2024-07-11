2 indicted for causing explosion that injured Mesa homeowner: MCAO

Two people accused of setting off an explosion that caused extensive damage to a Mesa house and injured the homeowner have been indicted.

The incident, which was captured on video, happened on June 13 near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road.

Homeowner Nicholas Scherr says prior to the explosion, he got an alert on his Ring camera that someone was outside.

Footage from the doorbell camera showed a device flying onto his porch and combusting instantly, leaving behind a thick cloud of dust and debris.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the front entryway, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. Scherr was not seriously hurt.

Mesa Police believe the explosive device was a firework.

Eliyzar Frias, 19, and 18-year-old Daniel Traynor were arrested in connection to the incident.

Both suspects were booked into jail and are being held on a $100,000 bond.

On July 11, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said both suspects were indicted on five felony counts.

"Regardless of someone’s age, these destructive and potentially deadly acts will not be tolerated," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

