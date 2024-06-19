Arrests made in Mesa house explosion

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Two people accused of setting off an explosion at a home near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road that was caught on camera have been arrested. (Mesa PD)

Two people accused of setting off an explosion at a home in Mesa have been arrested.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on June 13 at a home near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road.

Homeowner Nicholas Scherr says he got an alert on his Ring camera that someone was outside.

Footage from the doorbell camera showed a device flying onto his porch and combusting instantly, leaving behind a thick cloud of dust and debris. A person was also seen running away.

"I saw a big white light and a bunch of smoke and I got hit with a bunch of stuff, and you just don’t know what to expect," Scherr said. "I thought it was a gunshot because of feeling stuff hit me. I thought I was shot.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the front entryway, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. Scherr was not seriously hurt.

Mesa Police believe the explosive device was a firework.

On June 19, police said 19-year-old Eliyzar Frias and 18-year-old Daniel Traynor were arrested in connection to the incident.

Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault and criminal damage.

