Arrests made in Mesa house explosion

By and
Published  June 19, 2024 11:23am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Image 1 of 4

Two people accused of setting off an explosion at a home near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road that was caught on camera have been arrested. (Mesa PD)

MESA, Ariz. - Two people accused of setting off an explosion at a home in Mesa have been arrested.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on June 13 at a home near Country Club Drive and Guadalupe Road.

Homeowner Nicholas Scherr says he got an alert on his Ring camera that someone was outside. 

Footage from the doorbell camera showed a device flying onto his porch and combusting instantly, leaving behind a thick cloud of dust and debris. A person was also seen running away.

"I saw a big white light and a bunch of smoke and I got hit with a bunch of stuff, and you just don’t know what to expect," Scherr said. "I thought it was a gunshot because of feeling stuff hit me. I thought I was shot.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the front entryway, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. Scherr was not seriously hurt.

Mesa Police believe the explosive device was a firework.

On June 19, police said 19-year-old Eliyzar Frias and 18-year-old Daniel Traynor were arrested in connection to the incident.

Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault and criminal damage.

Eliyzar Frias and Daniel Traynor

