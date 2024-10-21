Man arrested on suspicion of murder, sexual assault in connection to Arizona woman's death

The Brief A man has been arrested in connection with a woman's murder in Flagstaff, police said. Samuel Lee is accused of sexually assaulting and killing Sandy Singer on Oct. 1.



A man was arrested on suspicion of several charges relating to a murder and sexual assault case in Flagstaff, the department said on Oct. 21.

Thirty-eight-year-old Samuel Lee is accused of second-degree murder and sexual assault after police found 38-year-old Sandy Singer dead on Oct. 1 near Route 66 and Butler Avenue.

Initially, reports came in of a man placing an unresponsive woman in a car near Lake Mary Road and Beulah Boulevard. Officers responded and found the car, Lee and Singer, who was unresponsive.

"Upon contact, officers found the female unresponsive and initiated life-saving measures. Medical personnel arrived shortly thereafter but were unable to revive her; she was pronounced deceased at the scene," Flagstaff Police said.

Lee was arrested on Oct. 18 and was booked into jail.

No further information is available.